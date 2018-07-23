Julian Assange’s Asylum to be Rescinded

by The Real News Network (TRNN) / July 23rd, 2018

Since Julian Assange is now an Ecuadorian citizen, President Moreno must protest his rights, says Alfred de Zayas, former UN independent expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order.

