Julian Assange’s Asylum to be Rescinded

Skip to content
Bullshit Jobs: A Theory Bullshit Jobs: A Theory
Karl Marx’s ‘Capital’ and the Present: Four Essays C. P. Chandrasekhar
Reporter: A Memoir Seymour M. Hersh
Behave: The Biology of Humans at Our Best and Worst Robert Sapolsky
The Battle For Paradise: Puerto Rico Takes on the Disaster Capitalists Naomi Klein
The Plot to Attack Iran: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Iran The Plot to Attack Iran: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Iran
Suffer the Little Children: Genocide, Indigenous Nations and the Canadian State Tamara Starblanket
The New Human Rights Movement Peter Joseph
Gaza: An Inquest into Its Martyrdom Norman Finkelstein
Marx, Capital, and the Madness of Economic Reason David Harvey
by The Real News Network (TRNN) / July 23rd, 2018
Since Julian Assange is now an Ecuadorian citizen, President Moreno must protest his rights, says Alfred de Zayas, former UN independent expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order.
This article was posted on Monday, July 23rd, 2018 at 6:43pm and is filed under Ecuador, Freedom of Expression/Speech, Political Prisoners, Video, WikiLeaks.
All content © 2007-2018 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top