Entreaty to Dismantle a Genocidal Empire

Celebrate July 4! Raise the colorful red, white and blue flag, the sight of which turns the stomachs of tens of millions of innocent people overseas, who lost loved ones, mass murdered in their own countries, often as not, in their very own homes, by American GIs ‘serving’ the good old USA.

On the fourth, sing loudly the Stars and Stripes National Anthem, which sends chills down the spine of most families in Vietnam and Iraq who heard that melody as played by American military bands during the long bloody genocidal US occupation of their homelands.

On the 4th, sing proudly, ‘God Bless America,’ and chuckle over Obama’s family pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright, who in 2007 was seen over and over again on TV crying out, “No, no, God Damn America for her crimes against humanity!”

On July 4th, 2018, keep your faith in the CIA and don’t believe candidate Congressman Dr. Ron Paul MD, seen on prime time coverage of the 2012 GOP presidential debates stating calmly: “All the invasions and bombings by the US overseas, beginning with Korea, were illegal, unconstitutional and a horrific loss of human lives.”

While watching and cheering the men and women of the military parading on the Fourth of July, as they are expected to do, try to forget that a renegade former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark wrote and repeats: “US foreign policy is the greatest crime since World War Two.”

And now we turn away from Americans celebrating the birth of their nation and away from their fellow First Worlders in Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. We turn instead to offer a cautionary to the six billion men, women and children of that Majority Humanity that is condescendingly labeled the Third World or Developing World – a world still targeted for genocidal plunder by the banks, armies, secret services and media of the First World.

Majority humanity must not wait for Americans to free themselves from the deception, egoism, ignorance and violence that is seeded and psyoped into the minds of Americans as children to justify killing tens of millions of poor to ‘protect US interests overseas,’ Wall Street’s criminal interests, the predatory investments of the powerfully wealthy. All the genocides — African Slaves, Native Americans, Mexicans, Filipinos and Chinese before 20th century were followed by US-bankrolled WWI and WWII genocides and has continued to engulf most nations previously under European or American military colonial occupation through today’s US-NATO-UN genocide in the Middle East pale by comparison to the end of life on Earth, being anticipated as an unfortunate risk during a meticulously planned nuclear World War III.

Those of us in the belly of the beast so to speak, await with great anticipation the voices that will arise from the presently economically enchained and militarily threatened Majority Humanity in a future multi-polar world in which Chinese civilization will arise to sane influence in all areas of power.

But the good people of the still plundered world, must not wait until the emergence of sanity to speak out, because the immanent danger is already upon us all, and don’t expect relief from anyone in the dominating and plundering First World.

Former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark, who helped write both major American civil rights acts, wrote an intense forward to the book To Win a Nuclear War: The Pentagon’s Secret War Plans, who used the Freedom of Information Act to document the many times Americans have threatened to use their nuclear weapons:

Ramsey Clark wrote:

No nation or individual can be permitted to possess the power to destroy the world. An imperative need is for an informed and active public struggling for its right to survive. The government of Americans means to have its way through the use and threatened to use of superior force. It will lie. It will deceive. It will kill. It will escalate the threat and use of force to the highest level it dares. It will bluff, dangerous as that can be. It will do whatever is must to dominate. It does this in the face of the fact that its very preparation for a nuclear war may destroy all life. American war planners busily devised strategies for crippling the Soviet Union with revealing names like BROILER, FROLIC, SIZZLE, SHAKEDOWN, DROPSHOT, and VULTURE. The number of Soviet targets to be destroyed grew in number from 20 cities in December 1945 to 200 cities in 1949 and to 3261 total targets by 1957. The number of times the use of nuclear weapons has been contemplated by Americans is unbearable. An imperative need is for an informed and active public struggling for its right to survive.

Attorney Clark, wrote the above in 1986.

Planet Earth and its population is in more danger today from insane Americans for the thirty-two years of public silence in the much aggrieved but too silent, but saner, ‘Third World.’

May Ramsey Clark’s entreaty find some Third World activists’ response before it is too late.