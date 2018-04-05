Who’s Funding the White Helmets?

You’ve no doubt heard of the White Helmets, aka the Syria Civil Defense. They claim to be a neutral entity in Syria. They say they are just helping people caught in the middle of a civil war. But are they? Follow the money and you will find numerous ties to government funding from not only the U.S., but the U.K., Netherlands, Denmark and Germany. We untangle these ties to the White Helmets in a Reality Check you won’t get anywhere else.
Ben Swann spent 14 years working as a journalist in broadcast news. In 2010, he became a prime time anchor with WXIX and there became the producer/writer/anchor of a segment called “Reality Check”. While covering the 2012 Republican Presidential primary he began to confront the problems in the American electoral process, the stranglehold of America’s two party system and the suppression of voters’ choices by the corporate media. Read other articles by Ben, or visit Ben's website.