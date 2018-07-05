John Pilger special: Beyond the Headlines on Syria, Salisbury, Yemen, and North Korea

by RT / May 7th, 2018

Watch John Pilger discuss the claims of Theresa May, Syria, Iran, Korea and the silencing of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The RT network now consists of three global news channels broadcasting in English, Spanish, and Arabic. Read other articles by RT, or visit RT's website.

This article was posted on Monday, May 7th, 2018 at 4:16am and is filed under Democrats, Imperialism, Julian Assange, Political Prisoners, Syria, United Kingdom, Video, WikiLeaks.