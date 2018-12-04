Copy of Letter to Dr Caroline Johnson, MP

Dear Mrs. Johnson,

This is an open letter that has been copied to the Grantham Journal and the website Dissident Voice.

According to news reports today, the United States is poised to launch missile strikes against Syria. Unless this is supported by a resolution from the United Nations Security Council such an action would be illegal in international law – a war crime in other words. As you are the Member of Parliament who is supposed to represent me I would like you to know that I strongly object to any British support for any illegal action, especially if initiated by the United States. Given that Britain has a bleak history of involvement in America’s illegal wars, there is very real concern that HMG may feel inclined to do so yet again, and I cannot strongly enough stress my opposition to any such move.

The events that took place in Salisbury a couple of weeks ago are deeply suspicious. Allegedly two Russians were attacked with an illegal chemical agent. With truly breathtaking haste, given the fact that there was no evidence to support it, the British government blamed the Russian government. The fact there was no such evidence was verified by the absence of any claim to that effect by the police, who attended the scene, as well as a statement issued from Porton Down, who examined the forensics and clearly said there was no proof of Russian involvement. The only other possibility that might have supported the British allegation is that evidence was supplied by “secret sources”. But if that was the case, and given the very rapid accusation by the British government following the alleged attack, one of two assumptions then follow: either the secret services are incompetent (or they should have prevented the attack), or the secret services were somehow involved in it.

Not only has there not yet been any verifiable evidence of Russian involvement in the Salisbury incident, arguably more to the point there is no rational reason as to why Russia would do so – especially given the fact that it is due to host the World Cup imminently, and is even less likely than usual to risk its international reputation for no obvious benefit.

And then a couple of days ago we hear of yet another alleged chemical attack in Syria for which, unsurprisingly, the Russian government is again supposedly implicated. Once more there is absolutely no hard evidence to that effect. Once more there is no good reason why either the Syrian government or the Russian government would use illegal chemical weapons when there is absolutely no conceivable reason to do so. Yet we’re told that Syria must expect missile strikes in retaliation.

In contrast, when dozens of defenceless Palestinians are murdered by the Israeli army, and hundreds more injured – which also happened recently – we hear not a single word of condemnation from the government – let alone talk of missile strikes. The hypocrisy is shameful.

The horrendous misery that’s been inflicted upon Syria over the last several years is widely known to have been sponsored and supported by major western governments using their Middle Eastern proxies. It was Russia that eventually became involved and helped the Syrian government overcome the terrorists. Given the fact that Russian aid was requested by the lawful Syrian government – unlike the involvement by western countries there – Russian forces had every right to be in Syria, then and now. Western armed forces do not currently have any such right to involve themselves there.

Therefore I trust that you will not support the government in any action that breaches international law.

Yours sincerely.