Trump and Pocahontas Slur: In Memory of Olivia Lone Bear

Sometimes the parable has more

Underlay to it

Than ‘truth’ itself. Within the coma

Of a year’s stark breath

The Flowering Tree has known

Rankness. Frailty. Near death.

But what of concepts germinated

When the leaf was truly green?

More pliable? When

Time’s perpetuity evolved

To the salute

Of an earth-keeping unlined hand?

Conceptually, the “I” remains – as

It must. From

Beyond the society-of-one

There’s another

Masquerading “anon”.

She knows of the slit

In the belly…

The segregated tongue.

Sometimes

The parable is thunder.

Is exorcism.

Is her Modoc chant.

Sometimes, on account,

She’ll name

Her assassins.

Stefanie Bennett, ex-blues singer and musician, has published several books of poetry, a novel, and a libretto. She also worked with Arts Action For Peace. Of mixed ancestry [Irish/Italian/Paugussett-Shawnee] she was born in Australia in 1945.