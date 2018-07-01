It Was Time To Phoenix Up

… and that is exactly what she did.

Following the echo of the Sonic BOOM

which had EXPLODED

inside her long un-beating heart.

Rising, with a sizzling and crackling…

like flame eating its hungry way up kindling.

Five years of dormancy

is a prison sentence of the soul…

but, the steel which knits its way

into the very core of your being,

following such a trial… is unbreakable.

With gritted teeth and clenched fists,

she cast off those heavy, dusty old blankets

of Depression and Despair.

Slamming the door upon the unjust past at last…

and stepping forward, back into the present,

she focused upon the future,

and went searching for warmth, comfort and colour.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope.