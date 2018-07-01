From Europe’s Summit Seen

high above
the highest peak
the shores of Asia
did I seek
imagined deserts
to the South
future voyages
from the mouth
into which waiting
thoughts would stream
through Rhenish hills
to stormy seas.
Very distant
beaches seen
beyond valleys
with richest green
birds in thousands
flocking past
bees and berries
eaten fast
watching
as the flood recedes
leaving only
what man impedes.
Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003).Read other articles by T.P..