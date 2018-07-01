From Europe’s Summit Seen

high above

the highest peak

the shores of Asia

did I seek

imagined deserts

to the South

future voyages

from the mouth

into which waiting

thoughts would stream

through Rhenish hills

to stormy seas.

Very distant

beaches seen

beyond valleys

with richest green

birds in thousands

flocking past

bees and berries

eaten fast

watching

as the flood recedes

leaving only

what man impedes.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003).