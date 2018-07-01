For the Primary Percent

1

The virus is a creature,

for the virus is created—

by its host if by no god

The virus is talented.

The virus cheats life

by being half life

and all death:

2

like you maybe

in your viral urge

to devour all

that is creative, all

that is productive

in the world.

Half life

and all

death—

and an unworthy insult

to the honest skill of the

industrious virus.

Richard Fenton Sederstrom was raised and lives in the North Woods of Minnesota and the Sonoran Desert of Arizona. He is the author of five books of poetry, notably Disordinary Light, and most recently Eumaeus Tends, based on the few lines of The Odyssey that are axial to our understanding of the power and complexities of love. A new book, a new experiment, Selenity Book Four appeared in February, 2017.