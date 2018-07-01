For the Primary Percent

1
The virus is a creature,
for the virus is created—
by its host if by no god
The virus is talented.
The virus cheats life
by being half life
and all death:
2
like you maybe
in your viral urge
to devour all
that is creative, all
that is productive
in the world.
Half life
and all
death—
and an unworthy insult
to the honest skill of the
industrious virus.
Richard Fenton Sederstrom was raised and lives in the North Woods of Minnesota and the Sonoran Desert of Arizona. He is the author of five books of poetry, notably Disordinary Light, and most recently Eumaeus Tends, based on the few lines of The Odyssey that are axial to our understanding of the power and complexities of love. A new book, a new experiment, Selenity Book Four appeared in February, 2017.Read other articles by Richard Fenton.