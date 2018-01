damn the aristocracy

damn the democracy

damn all the military

killing for profit

killing for fun

killing everyone

Robert Filos is an author of poetry and short stories that combine beauty and wit while highlighting social justice issues. Published worldwide his poetry received over 40,000 views in 2017. Born and raised in The Bronx, he now resides in the South Carolina Low-country with his wife and children.

He can be reached at rfilos63@gmail.com.