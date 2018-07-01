Cotton Candy Fever Rush

Across my spine is a shiver shake

electric in its natural rhythm

from the boil in the gene swarm

to the lava licking atoms’ lust

all I ever wanted was a true love

back before I was a tadpole

turning tricks in the primal soup

catching waves when the moon cries

cotton candy blistered sugar lips

razor thin with the sweetest shave

cutting years off my lifeline

shove the clock with a deep push

In my mind is a pile of gold

silver shimmer in the syrup heat

when the sheets wrinkle through the night

wake up sweating with a fever rush

hold me close when I crave the truth

shadow dancing with the heart’s pulse

organs singing in the shower loud

twist the echo toward a new realm

screaming lullabies on the mountaintop

when the lion starts to really roar

need my fox here to guide the vision

cast out the cards and close three eyes

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching

philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of

consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.

He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and

prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.

Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube Channel