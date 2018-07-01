Cotton Candy Fever Rush

Across my spine is a shiver shake
electric in its natural rhythm
from the boil in the gene swarm
to the lava licking atoms’ lust
all I ever wanted was a true love
back before I was a tadpole
turning tricks in the primal soup
catching waves when the moon cries
cotton candy blistered sugar lips
razor thin with the sweetest shave
cutting years off my lifeline
shove the clock with a deep push
In my mind is a pile of gold
silver shimmer in the syrup heat
when the sheets wrinkle through the night
wake up sweating with a fever rush
hold me close when I crave the truth
shadow dancing with the heart’s pulse
organs singing in the shower loud
twist the echo toward a new realm
screaming lullabies on the mountaintop
when the lion starts to really roar
need my fox here to guide the vision
cast out the cards and close three eyes
Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching
philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of
consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.
He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and
prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.
Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube ChannelRead other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.