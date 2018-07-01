Before the End of the World Message to Daughter

mangled beauty of lichens

garlands on rot, cedar to the skies:

my host is soil, earth, shadow, sun

douglas firs rotund, towering

flash of light, crawling ferns

tapping woodpeckers

touch my shape

three hundred years growing

imagine droplets twenty feet down

prodded by fungi, bacteria

the heights of machu picchu

inglorious compared to lightning

growth from seed to forest

sentinel, dizzying Hominids

as they gather gravity backwards

wondering why magic like this

easily cut to the stump

bulldozed into malls

I feel burn, 61 years almost

climbing alone, Eagle Fern Park

sad testament to “postage stamp

County park,” yet I go hard, no stops

licorice ferns, red alder, Pacific yew

old growth they say

roads down below, that eagle creek

rambling, some sense of where

heart and respiration go

into space

leaving behind digital duncery

hoping for some epipheny

yet soil wet, bracken and lady ferns

dreaming, the senses go electric

lightning synapses, groping

memory, yet seed to egg

child trapped in vortex

we celebrate as much

as is human, flooding

gates of consumerism

we can rejoice with atheistic

solidity, giving space

to history, natural forces

the hurly-burly of dna

monkey or mouse

snail or Einstein

we are one, yet in books

TV, forced annihilation, we

only see messed up prophets

sloven, uncaring of nature

flat poets, lives lived in sketch

books, yet salamander, red-backed vole

holier than thou, so old man

covers few scant miles

smiles, pokes, prodes

stick in hand, wondering, wandering

daughter not by side

the smile in the heart,

flooding huckleberry, salmon berry

anything but this homo sapiens

gas guzzling suicide

Paul Kirk Haeder has been a journalist since 1977. He’s covered police, environment, planning and zoning, county and city politics, as well as working in true small town/community journalism situations in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Mexico and beyond. He’s been a part-time faculty since 1983, and as such has worked in prisons, gang-influenced programs, universities, colleges, alternative high schools, language schools, as a private contractor-writing instructor for US military in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and Washington. A forthcoming book (Dec. 15, 2016), Reimagining Sanity: Voices Beyond the Echo Chamber, looks at 10 years of his writing at Dissident Voice, and before, to bring defiance to the world that is now lobotomizing at a rate never before seen in history. Read his autobiography, weekly chapter installments, at LA Progressive.