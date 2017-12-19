Welcome to the Unpeople

America’s history is rife with discrimination. When Europeans came to America, the native people had large populations and well developed societies and agriculture. The Europeans did not understand their cultures, their religions or their languages. Nor did they want to. The Europeans had better technologies, so the natives were considered savages, something less than people, unpeople. Historians have used the term unpeople to describe the indifference developed societies have for the lives of their victims for many years. The American indigenous people were just something to be disposed of, and they were.

Black Africans were the next unpeople in America. Their enslavement created much of the early wealth. In spite of the Emancipation proclamation, they have never achieved equality under the law or in the society. The “Black Lives Matter” protests are a way of saying, “Hey, we are not unpeople.”. But the evidence of their treatment indicates otherwise.

After World War II, the efforts of America to conquer the rest of the world, have led to the slaughter of some 55 million unpeople, in places as diverse as Vietnam, Nicaragua, Iraq, and Libya. Almost no country has escaped our efforts to make the world safe for laissez-faire capitalism. We now have more than 1000 military bases, in more than 150 countries. We need regional command centers and mobile command centers to keep track of them. The Pentagon identified 140 countries that special operations groups have operated in, two years in a row.

Americans do not concern themselves much with the unpeople we are killing. They were concerned about Vietnam largely because of the 50,000 Americans killed there, not the one to three million other people. (We do not count unpeople accurately.) The Pentagon solved that by switching to more mercenaries, and pitting indigenous groups against each other, in targeted countries.

All of that is changed now. The Pentagon and the U. S. intelligence agencies are no longer representing America. They are truly international in scope, and represent the wealthy of all nations. All of the rest of us are insurgents, unpeople. The poor and middle class of America are seen as no more important than the poor and middle class of Iraq were. Democratic governments are to be eliminated, or at least their influence.

You might think I am exaggerating, but look at our Government. The president is a spokes model, the Congress cannot or will not do anything for the people. The people have been clear. They want an end to war, they want the economy back, they want the infrastructure repaired, they want affordable health care, they want their pensions secure, they want the money out of politics, and they want the environment protected. None of that is even under consideration. It is untouchable. Recently several congressmen admitted that the wealthy want their tax cuts, and they are going to get them. This is not democracy.

Our Government has no control over the Pentagon or the Intelligence agencies and it ignores the Constitution and all other international and domestic laws. Our elected Government has no control over foreign policy or of many aspects of domestic policy. When did Congress vote to make the Wolfowitz doctrine and “Full Spectrum Dominance” the foundation of our foreign policy? When did they vote to overthrow the government of Ukraine? When did they vote to destroy Syria, Libya, or Somalia? When did they vote to stop manufacturing and become a debtor nation? When did they vote to make the U. S. a police state? When Congress does get to vote, they do not get to know what they are voting for. They do not get a chance to review the Defense budget, the intelligence budgets, or trade pacts. Ten years ago, a plan surfaced to destroy the social democracies of Europe by overrunning them with refugees from Africa and the Middle East. Today that is reality. Did Congress get to vote on that?

The Bankers’ military-industrial-intelligence complex does not report to any government. It is ruled by elites of all countries. After WWII, George Kennan and others, warned that the Earth could not support all of its’ projected population in the style to which Americans were accustomed. It was a call to America to be ruthless and protect itself at the expense of other nations. I think the elite have modified that theory. They now plan to sacrifice the common people of all nations to protect the elite of all nations. That way, all nations’ assets can be developed, and their people enslaved.

I think George Kennan was wrong and the solution being pursued by the wealthy is wrong. The Earth does have limited resources. But humans only slow their population growth when they reach a certain comfort level. Secondly, everything can be recycled. The American model is buy things cheap, throw them away and buy more. If we stop unsolicited advertising and make good quality, lasting products, it will make a huge difference. Sufficient energy is free. We just have to learn to use it. The Earth can support plenty of humans and still have room for nature, but if people are having to scramble for every crumb, nothing will ever be safe. Not even the Earth itself.

So what can we do? First, the people have to learn the truth. Then we have to establish a democracy. That will mean getting ALL money out of politics and even restricting wealth. We need to get the psychopaths out of government elect only people who do not want to be elected. We need to go to Washington and throw the psychopaths out in the streets.

Russell Hawthorne is a concerned citizen.