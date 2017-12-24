Underneath,

around the side,

out of view, normally.

I see it,

sense it…

the warmth is dizzying,

the light blinding.

It’s hard

to put your finger

upon it.

The walls,

moods

and everyday noises

hide

its… perfectness.

But when

the obscuring breaks,

temporarily,

and the hurt

forgets itself

for a moment.

There is a MOUNTAIN

sized part of your soul

which I wonder at

and fall

desperately in love with

over and over, again.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography

published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids

instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet.

Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here!