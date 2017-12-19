The End of Thinking

(Responding to some poems by Louise Glück)

How hard to think.

How much harder

when you suddenly discover

that you are the rear end

of the severed worm.

Or the severed thumb

of a starfish—

and how did you know

which of the five points

was the thumb?

And even if you think

you’re sure about the issue

what have the distractive

possibilities of the question done

to your treasured sense of discrete identity?

How hard to think

when you suddenly discover

that you are the front end

of the severed worm,

because you find yourself

altogether bumfuzzled

by the anatomical probability that

you should be able to miss the other half

more than it is able to miss you.

But you don’t, can’t, know.

Now, embrangled in refragible questions,

you surrender what you might have thought

was your abiding identity to some wriggling shadow

of someone else’s scattered ends of incarnation.

Poet that you are, you discover for yourself

the lachrymose end of the annelid.

Richard Fenton Sederstrom was raised and lives in the North Woods of Minnesota and the Sonoran Desert of Arizona. He is the author of four books of poetry, notably Disordinary Light, and most recently Eumaeus Tends, based on the few lines of The Odyssey that are axial to our understanding of the power and complexities of love. A new book, Selenity Book Four will appear next winter.