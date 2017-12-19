I bring the dirt of the world to your doorstep

Amid the detritus, the bird sings

Emblematic of you

You, however, visit proudly my childhood home

You are welcome, but please remember

It is not nice to bring the dirt of the world

to anyone’s doorstep

The cat crosses the Yorkshire road at morning

This makes me think of a generation recovering

From war, and their sons

This European generation does not know

Here it comes, the dirt of the world to your doorstep

Remember the angel of Ypres, now I

see another in the east

He comes to your door, as you

collect the milk now

This is the dirt of the world coming

to your doorstep he says

Like blood rolling over European Hills

I did not bring this dirt, I beg you to understand

The sun is rising in the morning, and

I stand shyly on your street

The dirt of the world is coming from the west now

I see the shade of your porch and

The sunlight does not hurt my eye

My shadow does not trouble the receptive east

The Angel says the dirt means we should get

together for tea

Our community is clean, at least, I think

You and me are

While I stare at you from across the table

I know this dirt is of the world

And not of our souls

Liam Hutchinson is a poet from Bath in the United Kingdom. Outside of writing his interest lies in human rights.