The Day America As We Know It Died

On the least of these they feed,

devouring dreams deferred

delighting at the prospects, of

blood diamonds and deals on

the green, greedy mouths move;

mitigate with lying lips

tearing flesh from bone,

heart from humanity

soulless in their sight, a bottom

line as legacy, their leadership

labyrinthine walls erected errant

losses. Death comes for

the weak, artists and poets

occupy every cell.

Audacity or hubris, call it

anything but just. There is no

silver lining for the Average American

no hope—honor left us with hate

instead, and we gasp our last

breaths in bravery, as we cry

Freedom.

Kim Bailey Spradlin is a 2016 Pushcart Prize Nominee, published poet and writer, and former columnist for Five 2 One Literary Magazine 2016-2017. Kim teaches writing courses online and works as a freelance editor. She lives in Lawrenceburg, TN with her husband, published poet S. Liam Spradlin. You may contact her at: kimbaileyspradlin@gmail.com.