Storm warning

strips of paper

torn from time

slammed

against the pane

wiped by gales

from Earth’s scarred face

Trapped

by degrees

a fugitive from time

damned

to complain

soaked

to the knees

in unheard pleas

to sink to the deep

while toeing

the line.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003).