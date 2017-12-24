Storm warning

strips of paper
torn from time
slammed
against the pane
wiped by gales
from Earth’s scarred face
Trapped
by degrees
a fugitive from time
damned
to complain
soaked
to the knees
in unheard pleas
to sink to the deep
while toeing
the line.
Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003).Read other articles by T.P..