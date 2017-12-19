faded garage sale signs litter the sidewalks
shaded by overgrowth grass turned to weeds
sprouting between cracks ten thousand spires
plush and green drained the dryness a shadow
gaunt thin and yellow spreading as old tattoos
fill a navy veteran’s arm a chill wind sweeps quick
moving sight to gray boards dangling by a rusty nails
waving at passerby’s as saying move along
pause not here to see chips of copper paint
piled in dunes under windows crooked and shattered
reflecting white lines crisscrossing the pale blue
quick flash bang sights double at driveways crumbling
perching high on a pole a surveillance camera turns
the click of a microphone silence screams in crimson
Robert Filos is an author of poetry and short stories that combine beauty with humor and wit, (and brutal truth sometimes) while highlighting social and world issues. He was born and raised in The Bronx, and now makes his home in the South Carolina Low-country with his wife and nine children.Read other articles by Robert.