faded garage sale signs litter the sidewalks

shaded by overgrowth grass turned to weeds

sprouting between cracks ten thousand spires

plush and green drained the dryness a shadow

gaunt thin and yellow spreading as old tattoos

fill a navy veteran’s arm a chill wind sweeps quick

moving sight to gray boards dangling by a rusty nails

waving at passerby’s as saying move along

pause not here to see chips of copper paint

piled in dunes under windows crooked and shattered

reflecting white lines crisscrossing the pale blue

quick flash bang sights double at driveways crumbling

perching high on a pole a surveillance camera turns

the click of a microphone silence screams in crimson

Robert Filos is an author of poetry and short stories that combine beauty with humor and wit, (and brutal truth sometimes) while highlighting social and world issues. He was born and raised in The Bronx, and now makes his home in the South Carolina Low-country with his wife and nine children.