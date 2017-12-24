Transcendent energy

embracing ego

with soft hands

so as to nurture

its existence

toward the light

Ascendant vibration

allowing truth

to flow freely

without holding back

the absolute necessity

of transformative change

Evolution in a nutshell

breathing the essence

of holy hallelujah

into healthy lungs

that long to exhale

purity back into the world

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching

philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of

consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.

He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and

prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.

Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube Channel