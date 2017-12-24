Transcendent energy
embracing ego
with soft hands
so as to nurture
its existence
toward the light
Ascendant vibration
allowing truth
to flow freely
without holding back
the absolute necessity
of transformative change
Evolution in a nutshell
breathing the essence
of holy hallelujah
into healthy lungs
that long to exhale
purity back into the world
Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching
philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of
consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.
He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and
prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.
Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube ChannelRead other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.