Radiant

by Scott Thomas Outlar / December 24th, 2017

Transcendent energy

embracing ego
with soft hands
so as to nurture
its existence
toward the light

Ascendant vibration

allowing truth
to flow freely
without holding back
the absolute necessity
of transformative change

Evolution in a nutshell

breathing the essence
of holy hallelujah
into healthy lungs
that long to exhale
purity back into the world

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching
philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of
consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.
He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and
prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.

