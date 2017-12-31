Place your tax break

near my lower bracket

and then brace

for balance

upon impact

as I send you swirling

toward the higher class

of holy angels

that walk amongst us

here on earth.

Place your precious lips

around the swollen ego

of my liver

and then start to suck

twenty years of wine

from the organ

one glass at a time;

red or white,

the story remains

ever the same.

Place your nuclear warhead

on the tip of my tongue

and then dance a jig

as the fireworks ignite

in an electric symphony

of infinite explosions

while I tap and tease

every triggered red button

I can find

for my greedy little fingers.

Place your hopes and dreams

close to my weathered ears

with a wanton whisper

until the winds of change

begin blowing hard

across the wonderland of winter

and the scales

of the seasons shift

as the righteous gavel

falls hard and splinters.

Place your lucky penny

between the copper folds

of my blistered palm

and squeeze my hand

with primal passion

until the fist

is red and screaming

as a thousand coins

like grains of sand

slip sadly through the sieve.

“Product Placement” via YouTube

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching

philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of

consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.

He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and

prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.

Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. You can also watch and/or subscribe to his YouTube Channel