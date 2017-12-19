Pandemonium at the Symposium

Warm water slows the swirl of words

and so I sidle towards the kitchen sink

offering to wash the dishes pro bono.

Other poets, faster on their feet, already

are gathered there, shirtsleeves rolled up,

mumbling provisional lines to themselves,

gazing vacantly at the verdant landscape

beyond the window while they finger

the glassware and polish the utensils.

The topic of this year’s symposium,

Neither Rhyme nor Reason, kindles

heated debate amongst the attendees,

many of whom abhor the brash impulse

to ignore good rules for the sake of flow.

The discussion lacks parity along race

or gender lines, as it is bearded whites

who surge to the fore, quoting the bard

or citing critics who lived a long time ago.

The stove pan left the dishwater so filthy

that I saw not the knife which I clutched,

serrated edge as sharp as a razor blade.

Cries of concern override the speaker

but the search for a bandaid brings energy

to the occasion, and someone jokes about

haiku written in blood, just a noir scrawl

to one unfamiliar with Tokugawa Nippon.

Douglas Smith, formerly a teacher of Anthropology at York University, is a homeopathic physician.and author of several books on alternative medicine. It is claimed (although Dissident Voice has no proof of this!) that Doug and his partner grow the best garlic in Haliburton County.