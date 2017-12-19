A country a land

where rivers, tributaries

merged after flotsam jetsam

color, religion, race, mingled

into architectural shapes, texture

a huge monolith, a temple of bewilderment

a country where war and peace lived

where ancient seers told stories of a King

or a great ancient battle, bedrock of entire

civilization. Where foreigners sought expediency

ruled, shattered economy but foisted a language

a hermitage an offspring, Macaulay’s pen spurned

a language, even they say Renaissance

such was the power of his minutes

a country of Maharajas spawned at feet of new rulers

till a nation in making became a nation breaking

into tears of wisdom, dirty blood

Go back they shouted

and they went

after they left murmurs of hope, secularism, freedom

rent skies a nation in making, making

made they said in triumph

years passed like ripples in ocean

make, break, cut, fire, kill

you who are heretics, caste less, death less

ours is river of sanity

not your wholesome depravity

even as bodies floated

we preserved an ancient heritage

of man wearing skins and painting

his face to hide truth and mockery

Ananya S Guha lives in Shillong in North East India. He has been writing and publishing poetry for the last thirty years, and his poetry has appeared in numerous online publications. He holds a doctoral on the novels of William Golding and currently is a senior academic in India’s Indira Gandhi National Open University.