Lovely War

(A poem about Juvenile Diabetes)

I promise to never leave you

and I know you’ll do the same,

I feel as though I need you,

my strange pleasure, my lovely pain.

I was a teen when you came into my life,

uninvited like a lunging pike.

Yet somehow you gave me something real,

something tangible,

something eternal in this life.

We were made for each other

like souls are made to live forever,

since the age of thirteen intertwined

as winter climbed into spring,

I was an empty canteen

waiting to be filled by the world

shaping me with opinion and perception.

Then you came like a barrel blast

giving me feelings of rejection.

The feeling of hospital sheets

scratching my skin.

Dwindling in a world alone

like a boy lost a thousand miles from home.

Woven into my being, becoming

who I thought I was at a time when

my self-concept was just a seed.

Your invasion hit me

like starving canons,

Blasting my fingertips

with finger pricks,

Quaking my body

into its worst shape,

Pale complexion, chest burned,

Feasting on my stomach

ambushing self-love

until I fell head first.

I thought I was an Ironclad,

Indestructible, unshakable, built to last,

But somehow you breached my surface

and now I’m the hunted.

My heartbeat erratic, for this war

that grows shows no end,

I’m but a war worn soldier

in dire need of drink and bread,

Yet here we are you and me

destined to be, the two of us

will never change.

You came looking for me,

But all you found was resistance,

And I shunned you for years

not acknowledging your existence.

Stubbornness on both sides

of the battlefield

showering the land

with deafening battle cries.

Until time wore out my strength

and you lunged at me

splitting my insides

with your bayonet blade.

Matthew J. Lawler is a poet and Chicago native. He has been published in numerous literary journals, including, The Miscreant, Sick Lit Magazine, Caravel, Visual Verse, Unlost, Tuck Magazine, People’s Tribune, forthcoming in an anthology( The Best Emerging Poets of Illinois) by Z Publishing. He lives to write and writes to live. You can find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/matthewjlawlerpoet