Green Tea Detox

“But I don’t know anyone like that ,” she said.

Smiling deeply into her eyes, I reply

“You know me.”

But she will not believe, needing

to be different from the people

she serves; needing an accomplice

to her invention of superiority.

“But, you were never like them,” she gasped.

The meaning clear: she held herself separate from

the people she treated and I, another acupuncturist,

must be like her, not like “them.”

“Addiction is subject to degrees,” I say.

“We all have a void. We all crave a return

to paradise, to the womb.

We all need a fix.

We all need.”

“But, you didn’t steal and lie and…”

she unable to say more.

Searching deeply into her eyes

I employ a visceral knowledge.

“How much tea have you drank today?” I say.

“Can you stop drinking tea?”

“But tea is good for you.” she murmured.

Nodding, I turn to put needles in the ears of

the Seekers of the Womb

the Cravers of Perfection Never Found.

Those who Need and Know They Need.

“Them”

Gregory Ross is a Viet Nam Veteran; a powerful negative impact in his life. Positively: he and his wife have been together for 42 years and have a 35 year old son and an 18 month old grandson. Gregory worked Acupuncture Detox for 25 years, mostly in Highland Hospital, the county hospital of Oakland, Ca. He has been published elsewhere. Gregory can be reached at

gandgandg@yahoo.com

.