Good Grace Watchmen

Frost, dawn, I walked alone with the devil

Through the morning, while you

Slept

I hear your school, as I walk

You come to me like the wind

As I see your proudest achievement

A place where you can lack all shame

This is the message she sends

Coffee, music, for hours

Then pray alone with Mary

‘But when a man

speeds toward his own ruin,

a god gives him help’

My ruin has been my achievement

And I see that as we talk now

A friend’s sadness I hear now on my way

But the rain is too much to stop

Through summer you had to keep it

If true love is not of the mundane

What does this say about the

Sanctity of life?

The fact I can only feel it when

I think of your name

I long to speak the language of the angels

Again

I need to understand sanctity again

Do we only know it in childhood, or

Do we not see it on the

Nightly news?

Now I think of war

The place for order in this scheme

The shadow of nuclear death is ever present

I, and my great wise friends propose

That the solution is in community

This is a modern adaptation of Aristotle’s politics

Applied to the wider arena

It invokes trust law and the consumable

And recognises no quarter

In its search for soul

These clocks, it is winter;

That was theirs,

This is ours

I walk with you, and we walk alone

The walk is to find friends

In this uncertain arena

Liam Hutchinson is a poet from Bath in the United Kingdom. Outside of writing his interest lies in human rights.