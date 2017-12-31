Good Grace Watchmen

Frost, dawn, I walked alone with the devil
Through the morning, while you
Slept
I hear your school, as I walk
You come to me like the wind
As I see your proudest achievement
A place where you can lack all shame
This is the message she sends
Coffee, music, for hours
Then pray alone with Mary
‘But when a man
speeds toward his own ruin,
a god gives him help’
My ruin has been my achievement
And I see that as we talk now
A friend’s sadness I hear now on my way
But the rain is too much to stop
Through summer you had to keep it
If true love is not of the mundane
What does this say about the
Sanctity of life?
The fact I can only feel it when
I think of your name
I long to speak the language of the angels
Again
I need to understand sanctity again
Do we only know it in childhood, or
Do we not see it on the
Nightly news?
Now I think of war
The place for order in this scheme
The shadow of nuclear death is ever present
I, and my great wise friends propose
That the solution is in community
This is a modern adaptation of Aristotle’s politics
Applied to the wider arena
It invokes trust law and the consumable
And recognises no quarter
In its search for soul
These clocks, it is winter;
That was theirs,
This is ours
I walk with you, and we walk alone
The walk is to find friends
In this uncertain arena
