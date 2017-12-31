Focus, Discipline, Craft

Some days, you nail it hard and true

to the waiting page…

almost taking off your own fingers

with the force of the mental hammer-swing.

On other occasions,

it’s like wresting an inner snake,

who’s fighting with all of its might

from inching out slowly

into the revealing outside light.

The best times, it’s as easy

as drinking down a cold glass of beer

on a warm, Summer afternoon.

Words don’t just flow…

but are swifts and swallows,

swooping and dipping at impossible angles.

Snatching up ‘Imagery’ and ‘Meaning’

like mayflies

from the waters edge of your subconscious.

There is a furnace inside your heart,

and the filing cabinets

within the memory archives of your mind

fly open at a disorientating speed…

until… BANG!

You step into the centre

of the ‘Calm Within Your Storm’

where you bank and photograph

another unique image of your complicated soul.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope.