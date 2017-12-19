feline philosophy

(v2)

from swimming clouds

from sailing seas

waves wander

through the trees

taking thoughts

between the ears

waking

walking

slow and clear

so in the eyes

that look within

darkness

by light

is overcome

kindness for all

not just for some

her fur is wet

and yet she sits

upon that wall

now well lit

finding colors

silent glances

before she springs

before she sings

with a soft meow

her thought out loud.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003).