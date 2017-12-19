feline philosophy

from swimming clouds
from sailing seas
waves wander
through the trees
taking thoughts
between the ears
waking
walking
slow and clear
so in the eyes
that look within
darkness
by light
is overcome
kindness for all
not just for some
her fur is wet
and yet she sits
upon that wall
now well lit
finding colors
silent glances
before she springs
before she sings
with a soft meow
her thought out loud.
