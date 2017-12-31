collective neurosis

sometimes i wonder if all the effects from wars, pain, and horrible deaths in the twentieth century
did not find their way into the human psyche and then into the culture somehow blinding us to realities…
somehow strengthening superstitions, myths, and beliefs…
somehow making us drones of a very powerful minority of billionaires who pay homage to no one…
who salute no flag…
who live wonderfully narcissistic lives on their private aircraft and yachts…
sometimes i wonder and the thoughts are lost amid a longing for peace, for justice and equality for all who inhabit this pale blue orb…
homes for the homeless
food for the hungry
clothes for the naked
medicine for the sick
comfort for the dying
care for “for all creatures great and small”
sometimes i wonder and i grow tired, weary…tears precede sleep and dreams provide a brief comfort…
when i awake
i begin to wonder
Paul Cech has been writing poetry since 1970. Several of his poems have been published as Saturday Poems in the Pittsburgh- Post Gazette and the Thomas Merton Center of Pittsburgh has published several of his poems in NewPeople.Read other articles by Paul.