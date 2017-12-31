collective neurosis

(with apologies to viktor frankl)

sometimes i wonder if all the effects from wars, pain, and horrible deaths in the twentieth century

did not find their way into the human psyche and then into the culture somehow blinding us to realities…

somehow strengthening superstitions, myths, and beliefs…

somehow making us drones of a very powerful minority of billionaires who pay homage to no one…

who salute no flag…

who live wonderfully narcissistic lives on their private aircraft and yachts…

sometimes i wonder and the thoughts are lost amid a longing for peace, for justice and equality for all who inhabit this pale blue orb…

homes for the homeless

food for the hungry

clothes for the naked

medicine for the sick

comfort for the dying

care for “for all creatures great and small”

sometimes i wonder and i grow tired, weary…tears precede sleep and dreams provide a brief comfort…

when i awake

i begin to wonder

Paul Cech has been writing poetry since 1970. Several of his poems have been published as Saturday Poems in the Pittsburgh- Post Gazette and the Thomas Merton Center of Pittsburgh has published several of his poems in NewPeople.