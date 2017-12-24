Christmas Dream

(Inspired by Washington Irving’s Sketchbook)

As I walk the wintry paths of Christmas in my dreams,

I see evergreens bending down and bursting at the seams.

The cold air on this deeply dark night,

And the drifts of fallen snow,

Have long been forgotten

From within houses all aglow.

Inside there are hearts filled with remembering

A child of the past,

And there are minds filled with the joy of Santa

Which causes dreams to last.

There are tables burdened down

With turkeys, hams and pies.

There are dressings, puddings, and sweet things

That widen children’s eyes.

There is carol singing and storytelling and a mistletoe kiss.

There is an impatient child giving adults remembered bliss.

Finally, I catch sight of two lovers holding hands;

Love, peace, and joy are all my dream demands.

• Author’s Note: This poem is in memory of Deborah Johnson Cech, December 24, 1951 – June 21, 2017

Paul Cech has been writing poetry since 1970. Several of his poems have been published as Saturday Poems in the Pittsburgh- Post Gazette and the Thomas Merton Center of Pittsburgh has published several of his poems in NewPeople.