Cathartes aura in Opere et Veritate

1
Squat junipers dot valley and mountainside
in the desert view from David’s photo.
Juniper boughs, cool green on the dexter side of the landscape,
some tree, in shadow, arrests a partial symmetry on the sinister.
Symmetry is a human craving, desperate and consoling.
Below notice to the vulture
whose consolation is to perch atop the skeleton
of another juniper, the human camera’s
2
middle focus.
A purification.
It is desert.
Desert translates light to clean air and arid breeze.
3
That sere, petrified gray branch will support the vulture
and generations of vultures to come.
The vulture’s bland attention purports a view
that two beings understand the fortunate life of the vulture.
One is the photographer
who frames the subtle asymmetric wonder of the vulture’s world.
The other is the vulture, who sees and tastes that world
and its symmetric Stygian counter-world: like as not the same place.
4
Ah, but one other being too—an obfuscated interlocutor:
the poet: vulture’s dys-symmetric confidante.
Richard Fenton Sederstrom was raised and lives in the North Woods of Minnesota and the Sonoran Desert of Arizona. He is the author of four books of poetry, notably Disordinary Light, and most recently Eumaeus Tends, based on the few lines of The Odyssey that are axial to our understanding of the power and complexities of love. A new book, Selenity Book Four will appear next winter.Read other articles by Richard Fenton.