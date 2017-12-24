Cathartes aura in Opere et Veritate

For David Chorlton

1

Squat junipers dot valley and mountainside

in the desert view from David’s photo.

Juniper boughs, cool green on the dexter side of the landscape,

some tree, in shadow, arrests a partial symmetry on the sinister.

Symmetry is a human craving, desperate and consoling.

Below notice to the vulture

whose consolation is to perch atop the skeleton

of another juniper, the human camera’s

2

middle focus.

A purification.

It is desert.

Desert translates light to clean air and arid breeze.

3

That sere, petrified gray branch will support the vulture

and generations of vultures to come.

The vulture’s bland attention purports a view

that two beings understand the fortunate life of the vulture.

One is the photographer

who frames the subtle asymmetric wonder of the vulture’s world.

The other is the vulture, who sees and tastes that world

and its symmetric Stygian counter-world: like as not the same place.

4

Ah, but one other being too—an obfuscated interlocutor:

the poet: vulture’s dys-symmetric confidante.

Richard Fenton Sederstrom was raised and lives in the North Woods of Minnesota and the Sonoran Desert of Arizona. He is the author of four books of poetry, notably Disordinary Light, and most recently Eumaeus Tends, based on the few lines of The Odyssey that are axial to our understanding of the power and complexities of love. A new book, Selenity Book Four will appear next winter.