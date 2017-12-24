Assumption: DOOOOM!

Himalayas split
And tread over
Such e-echoes: “Come out
From the manifestos of dividing-
Walls framed by bipeds,
Fallen and poisoning animals.
Amass wisdom
From the altruistic hills,
From the daughters
Of thunder and rain and clay.
From the sweet
Soul linking Life
And inking Seas.
Travel beyond the light-year of stars,
Through the caves of cosmic art,
And digest the seasons
Of golden existence.
Ha, everywhere masseurs
Of mind and illusion.
Heavy breathless-books!
Potatoes and Medusas
Wandering amidst lurking ambitions
And digital festivals.
Let them milk the books of Winter
To extinguish their burning egos.
Let them laugh out loud
And be Nitrous Oxides.
Or,
Let them dissolve like a promising salt
In the goodbye tears of 2017.
I always give them Light and Truth
And Moksha.
But, they go back to survive
Again in the perfumes of Samsara*
Fiction, Testaments and darkness.
And so,
I, the living Sunlight
Enlighten the Earth: “Inhuman tongues
And poisonous hands
Are the soulless companions
Of the World’s
Greatest
DOOOOM!”
* Samsara: The cycle of death and rebirth to which life in the material world is bound.
Sanju Clement is a Promethean—poet—painter who hails from Kerala (India), land of gods, devils and monsoon too. His poetic and artistic invention is that he starts from the zonal heights of the light of Metaphorical Surrealism but he will land on the realistic feet of Metaphorical Realism, which truthfully mirrors in almost all of his poems and paintings. He is compiling his books of poesy on Love and Political/Protest poems.Read other articles by Sanju.