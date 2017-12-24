Assumption: DOOOOM!

Himalayas split

And tread over

Such e-echoes: “Come out

From the manifestos of dividing-

Walls framed by bipeds,

Fallen and poisoning animals.

Amass wisdom

From the altruistic hills,

From the daughters

Of thunder and rain and clay.

From the sweet

Soul linking Life

And inking Seas.

Travel beyond the light-year of stars,

Through the caves of cosmic art,

And digest the seasons

Of golden existence.

Ha, everywhere masseurs

Of mind and illusion.

Heavy breathless-books!

Potatoes and Medusas

Wandering amidst lurking ambitions

And digital festivals.

Let them milk the books of Winter

To extinguish their burning egos.

Let them laugh out loud

And be Nitrous Oxides.

Or,

Let them dissolve like a promising salt

In the goodbye tears of 2017.

I always give them Light and Truth

And Moksha.

But, they go back to survive

Again in the perfumes of Samsara*

Fiction, Testaments and darkness.

And so,

I, the living Sunlight

Enlighten the Earth: “Inhuman tongues

And poisonous hands

Are the soulless companions

Of the World’s

Greatest

DOOOOM!”

* Samsara: The cycle of death and rebirth to which life in the material world is bound.

Sanju Clement is a Promethean—poet—painter who hails from Kerala (India), land of gods, devils and monsoon too. His poetic and artistic invention is that he starts from the zonal heights of the light of Metaphorical Surrealism but he will land on the realistic feet of Metaphorical Realism, which truthfully mirrors in almost all of his poems and paintings. He is compiling his books of poesy on Love and Political/Protest poems.