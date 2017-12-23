Animals

by One Earth Music / December 23rd, 2017

This is our anti-poaching/animal slaughter anthem. It’s almost Christmas 2017 and nearly every iconic animal on Earth is in dire straights. To their survival we give this gift, please get involved, donate $1.00 to World Wildlife Fund and tell them we sent you.

Thank you — Patrick Henry from One Earth Music

One Earth Music is a Los Angeles, California based musical and creative revolt against social, economic and environmental injustice, corporate overreach, political corruption and today’s music scene.

Read other articles by One Earth Music, or visit One Earth Music's website.

This article was posted on Saturday, December 23rd, 2017 at 6:58am and is filed under Extinction, Life/Animal Rights, Music, Video.