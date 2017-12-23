This is our anti-poaching/animal slaughter anthem. It’s almost Christmas 2017 and nearly every iconic animal on Earth is in dire straights. To their survival we give this gift, please get involved, donate $1.00 to World Wildlife Fund and tell them we sent you.
Thank you — Patrick Henry from One Earth Music
One Earth Music is a Los Angeles, California based musical and creative revolt against social, economic and environmental injustice, corporate overreach, political corruption and today’s music scene.Read other articles by One Earth Music, or visit One Earth Music's website.