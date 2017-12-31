Aliud actatis annum iam sole

(a new year's thought)

tonight

the sun

cannot be worshipped

can take no grief

can hear no prayers

it really neither sets

nor rises

nor does it come

in different sizes

waking we

to meet its gaze

sometimes we

in drunken haze

err to think

for us it shines

blessing all

that we define

for our grace

mere kings

are crowned

it spies disgrace

where we abound

three hundred days

and nights we measure

omitting fights

for stolen treasure

when our souls

it warms we please

exclusive rights

to life with ease

When fifty more

expire well

we mix that grace

with dreams of hell.

Before our birth

it deigned to shine

to lend life worth

both mine and thine.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003).