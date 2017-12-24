A different prayer

Jesus! Lord!

Son of God!

My dude!

Like your arduous journey of life

Full of strife

I too faced difficulties

Miracles

Cured lepers

Restored vision to blind

Hungry people received loaf of bread …

I do not believe in miracles or supernatural healing

But I wholeheartedly appreciate your yearning

To cure people of diseases

And eliminate poverty and wretchedness

You are a Budha prince

Wondering from place to place

A prophet Muhammad

Teaching universal Brotherhood

A Guru Nanak

Explaining ideas democratic

Or the benevolent Mahabali

Who, for the sake of keeping promise, sacrificed his life happily

I see a Marx and a Lenin

Who dreamed of revolution

A valiant Che Guevara

The hero of south America

You were unjustly crucified

When one of your disciples betrayed

Like many other prophets and preachers

Killed by their own backstabbing followers …

Jesus! My friend

You are my guide

I do not offer prayer

But I treat you as my tutor

Whose life is a lesson

That teaches how to live simple, pure and clean

Sheshu Babu is a writer who wants to foster the whole world.