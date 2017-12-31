A Bowl of Snow

From a mountain top bright with snow

I watch the peasants plant rice below.

Like motes in a bleary eye

or black counters on a go board

they shift position as the day unfolds.

At noon they eat beneath a shade tree

while I, squatting alone in a frigid cleft,

consume whatever alms the villagers left.

There are maoists hiding in the forest

who refuse to treat me as the poorest

of men despite my loincloth and worn sandals.

Crouching in a circle, guns within reach,

they ridicule contemplation as the quest

for absolute idleness, the price paid

by nabobs with a modicum of conscience

who lack the workingman’s commonsense.

Sunning on the rock beside me is a lizard,

the reincarnation of a powerful wizard

who understood that reptiles draw

attention quicker than women or money.

Guerrillas spend time cleaning their guns,

so where, lizard asks, are their minds

when they ream out the muzzle?

Why for them is sex such a puzzle?

The sun sets, the weary peasant clumps

home to her hut, and the lizard slumps

from the cold, dreading immobility:

The impure mind breeds crazy states.

The fall of capital will not end suffering.

As the lizard’s muttering trailed off,

the maoists relented, I myself mellowed,

and the hulking mountain soon followed.

Douglas Smith, formerly a teacher of Anthropology at York University, is a homeopathic physician.and author of several books on alternative medicine. It is claimed (although Dissident Voice has no proof of this!) that Doug and his partner grow the best garlic in Haliburton County.