Rigorous Journey

In the throb and pulse

of an omnivorous city

we come and go

so often unaware

of the fear, pain, death,

concealed from us

by confining walls

containing the suffering

multiplied by millions

huddling together.

too many victims

of demanding times.

Gary Beck spent most of his life as a theater director. He has 11 published chapbooks, 9 published poetry collections, 4 more accepted for publication. He has 3 novels and 1 accepted for publication, 2 short story collections and 1 accepted for publication. He lives in NYC. Read other articles by Gary.