Rigorous Journey
by Gary Beck / October 15th, 2017
In the throb and pulse
of an omnivorous city
we come and go
so often unaware
of the fear, pain, death,
concealed from us
by confining walls
containing the suffering
multiplied by millions
huddling together.
too many victims
of demanding times.
Gary Beck spent most of his life as a theater director. He has 11 published chapbooks, 9 published poetry collections, 4 more accepted for publication. He has 3 novels and 1 accepted for publication, 2 short story collections and 1 accepted for publication. He lives in NYC. Read other articles by Gary.
This article was posted on Sunday, October 15th, 2017 at 8:02am and is filed under Poetry.