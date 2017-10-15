Puerto Rico: Shock and Awe

Exposing Capitalism’s Criminality

Water is life…and

even saliva’s in short supply…

For drum-tight mouths, sandpaper throats.

Yodeling bellies cave in on spines,

as evil scents of sewage and death float in,

Refashioning an island into a spreadsheet.

Cell towers, power lines snapped like

legos—electricity’s a distant memory—

Refrigerated insulin’s useless.

Oxygen tanks ran out eons ago—

Generators and motorboats are

Music where ATMs froze and

Desperation’s setting in…

celebrity charity’s touching—

But, not the Billions needed…

Cuba’s been ready with doctors—

Venezuela offered oil,

Jamaica wants to jump in—

Even earthquake-ravaged

Mexico lined up supplies!

But, an embargo of greed,

masked in maritime law,

Blocks arteries of foreign-

flagged ships, primed to pump

Blood to Puerto Rico’s body—

food, fuel, water, medicines—

Once again exposing capitalism’s

Bankruptcy

Is there a method to

Boss Tweet’s madness, his

Shock and awe? His

0 empathy victim blaming,

As animals and people perish; his

cruel, callous debt sermons while

His sordid career floats on

Bankruptcy

like an oily

Turd in a

stopped

up

toilet?

Maybe there’s a method to

his five day fusillade of

Tweets at NFL kneelers;

NBA War House-no shows?

Maybe fire and fury,

Killing 25 million Koreans, makes better

Business sense than delivering food and water,

Saving 3 million Puerto Ricans?

Perhaps “it’s business, not personal—“

Regime change in Venezuela

Trumps diaper change

for Boricuan babies?

Isn’t it elegant,

Gnawing Wall Street’s pound of flesh—

Katrina-style—from island bones?

Succulent FEMA cost-sharing;

Juicy PREPA electrical grid;

Tender teacher pensions;

Storm-skewered Commonwealth

Shish kabob for bondholder,

Bankster, disaster capitalist

contractor/sub-contractor jackals—

How refined!

And for dessert:

Puerto Rican-free Pudding—

Served on high-rise

luxury hotel, golf course,

Post-hurricane playground for the

Rich parasite sponge cake—yum…

Don’t Blame Maria—blame

Hurricane IMF; Hurricanes World Bank,

Goldman-Sachs, Citibank… Blame

Hurricane Financial Management Oversight Board;

Hurricane Taxation Without Representation—

Begging the question:

“Is they is, or is they ain’t citizens?”

Debt cancellation/Reparation/Self-determination

Now!

Raymond Nat Turner is a NYC poet privileged to have read at the Harriet Tubman Centennial Symposium. He is Artistic Director of the stalwart JazzPoetry Ensemble UpSurge and has appeared at numerous festivals and venues including the Monterey Jazz Festival and Panafest in Ghana West Africa. He currently is Poet-in-Residence at Black Agenda Report. Turner has opened for such people as James Baldwin, People's Advocate Cynthia McKinney, radical sportswriter Dave Zirin and CA Congresswoman Barbara Lee following her lone vote against attacking Afghanistan.