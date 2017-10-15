one man: a tale oft’ repeated

by Paul Cech / October 15th, 2017

how could one man inflict so much pain
someone called it “evil”

it was not one man
it was not “evil”
it was a manifestation of the american socio-economic ideal

some people respond to money
they are blinded by cash clout
impressed by the illusion of success–

“yes, ma’am”
“anything for you, sir”

to some people
the second amendment is nothing but an idea to be exploited

a society that worships weapons
is seeking stagnation and population decline

so
stockpile your weapons
build your cathedrals where money and power are gods

one man is never alone
evil is a mythical construct

thousands…
millions of voices and dollars have spoken

ask not what your country can do to you
ask what you can do to your country

Paul Cech has been writing poetry since 1970. Several of his poems have been published as Saturday Poems in the Pittsburgh- Post Gazette and the Thomas Merton Center of Pittsburgh has published several of his poems in NewPeople. Read other articles by Paul.

