one man: a tale oft’ repeated

how could one man inflict so much pain
someone called it “evil”
it was not one man
it was not “evil”
it was a manifestation of the american socio-economic ideal
some people respond to money
they are blinded by cash clout
impressed by the illusion of success–
“yes, ma’am”
“anything for you, sir”
to some people
the second amendment is nothing but an idea to be exploited
a society that worships weapons
is seeking stagnation and population decline
so
stockpile your weapons
build your cathedrals where money and power are gods
one man is never alone
evil is a mythical construct
thousands…
millions of voices and dollars have spoken
ask not what your country can do to you
ask what you can do to your country