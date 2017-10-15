one man: a tale oft’ repeated

how could one man inflict so much pain

someone called it “evil”

it was not one man

it was not “evil”

it was a manifestation of the american socio-economic ideal

some people respond to money

they are blinded by cash clout

impressed by the illusion of success–

“yes, ma’am”

“anything for you, sir”

to some people

the second amendment is nothing but an idea to be exploited

a society that worships weapons

is seeking stagnation and population decline

so

stockpile your weapons

build your cathedrals where money and power are gods

one man is never alone

evil is a mythical construct

thousands…

millions of voices and dollars have spoken

ask not what your country can do to you

ask what you can do to your country

Paul Cech has been writing poetry since 1970. Several of his poems have been published as Saturday Poems in the Pittsburgh- Post Gazette and the Thomas Merton Center of Pittsburgh has published several of his poems in NewPeople. Read other articles by Paul.