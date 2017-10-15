“I Just Dropped Dead Inside Myself…”

She explained softly, quietly

to the Stranger listening patiently

upon the other end of the telephone line.

“I became a Ghost, trapped,

and destined to roam around,

inside the ruins of what my life had now become.

At first, I searched the horizon,

in every direction,

for a Beacon,

a Lighthouse to help steer my desolate course

away from the jagged rocks

which I had become soul-shipwrecked upon.

A distant Sail of Rescue did not come…

and as the weeks ground into months,

until finally a new calendar replaced the old,

I realized that I was looking for Hope

in the wrong place.

That I would have to fight this Struggle

alone to begin with…

so here I am, still Lost and Butchered…

not asking for Help exactly,

but, only the smallest hand of Encouragement.”

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.