There is no Safety Here

this morning

in the garden

your words fell out

your mouth opened

and ran out

of things to say

light abandoned

every corner

you went hard

into the spaces

hid away

you became

another voice

in the wind

no one notices

when the snow

begins and the motels

close and none of the roads

lead home

and none of the homes

even have roads

that could take you there

this morning

you collapsed

in on yourself

and only the air

felt your falling.

JAMES DIAZ is the founding editor of the literary arts & music journal Anti-Heroin Chic. His work has appeared most recently in HIV Here & Now, Foliate Oak, Chronogram, and Apricity. His first book of poems, This Someone I Call Stranger, is forthcoming from Indolent Books (2017.) Read other articles by James.