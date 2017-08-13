The World According to a Child-Soldier

On my first day at school I learn to

say ‘yes’ to everything, to accept the dogs’ fight

for the best seat at the open-screen cinema.

I learn the silence of a dry pen,

lost in a great pile of bones.

I learn to agree with the history,

for it has the right to choose terror

over Vermeer’s ‘Girl in Hyacinth Blue’.

All my books have a few missing chapters but

my teacher says that acceptance, not hope,

is the best weapon against dreams.

I learn that I was not born a slave but

I became one.

Maria Stadnicka is a writer, freelance journalist and lecturer. Winner of 12 Romanian National Poetry prizes, she worked as a radio and TV broadcaster. She has lived in Gloucestershire, England since 2003. Published poetry collections: O-Zone Friendly, A Short Story about War, Imperfect. Further details about Maria's work and portfolio available on her website www.mariastadnicka.com Read other articles by Maria.