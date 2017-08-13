The World According to a Child-Soldier
by Maria Stadnicka / August 13th, 2017
On my first day at school I learn to
say ‘yes’ to everything, to accept the dogs’ fight
for the best seat at the open-screen cinema.
I learn the silence of a dry pen,
lost in a great pile of bones.
I learn to agree with the history,
for it has the right to choose terror
over Vermeer’s ‘Girl in Hyacinth Blue’.
All my books have a few missing chapters but
my teacher says that acceptance, not hope,
is the best weapon against dreams.
I learn that I was not born a slave but
I became one.
Maria Stadnicka is a writer, freelance journalist and lecturer. Winner of 12 Romanian National Poetry prizes, she worked as a radio and TV broadcaster. She has lived in Gloucestershire, England since 2003. Published poetry collections: O-Zone Friendly, A Short Story about War, Imperfect. Further details about Maria's work and portfolio available on her website www.mariastadnicka.com Read other articles by Maria.
