This morning a revolution is about to start

with a fight between my sister and I

over a plate of stale breadcrumbs.

The newsreader recites questions for

an imaginary interview with a war hero.

Minutes of silence follow

the high-pitched hissing noise of a boiling samovar.

Water and grain – the tortures of freedom for orphans and trees.

The view from the kitchen window captures the sea.

People are steadily moving towards a distant border.

No school today. The bomb exploded on our playground.

I am packing for England: maps, libraries, colours;

the essentials for a world on foot.

In my satchel, tissue paper wraps up

the infinite possibility of a one-way road.

