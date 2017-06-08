This morning a revolution is about to start
with a fight between my sister and I
over a plate of stale breadcrumbs.
The newsreader recites questions for
an imaginary interview with a war hero.
Minutes of silence follow
the high-pitched hissing noise of a boiling samovar.
Water and grain – the tortures of freedom for orphans and trees.
The view from the kitchen window captures the sea.
People are steadily moving towards a distant border.
No school today. The bomb exploded on our playground.
I am packing for England: maps, libraries, colours;
the essentials for a world on foot.
In my satchel, tissue paper wraps up
the infinite possibility of a one-way road.