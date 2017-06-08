The Tortures of Freedom

by Maria Stadnicka / August 6th, 2017

This morning a revolution is about to start
with a fight between my sister and I
over a plate of stale breadcrumbs.

The newsreader recites questions for
an imaginary interview with a war hero.
Minutes of silence follow
the high-pitched hissing noise of a boiling samovar.

Water and grain – the tortures of freedom for orphans and trees.

The view from the kitchen window captures the sea.
People are steadily moving towards a distant border.

No school today. The bomb exploded on our playground.

I am packing for England: maps, libraries, colours;
the essentials for a world on foot.

In my satchel, tissue paper wraps up
the infinite possibility of a one-way road.

Maria Stadnicka is a writer, freelance journalist and lecturer. Winner of 12 Romanian National Poetry prizes, she worked as a radio and TV broadcaster. She has lived in Gloucestershire, England since 2003. Published poetry collections: O-Zone Friendly, A Short Story about War, Imperfect. Further details about Maria's work and portfolio available on her website www.mariastadnicka.com Read other articles by Maria.

This article was posted on Sunday, August 6th, 2017 at 8:03am and is filed under Poetry.