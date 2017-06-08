Taking Kids to the Oregon Zoo: A Lesson in the Age of Dumb

zoos, oh zoology

rushing torrents of strollers

electric guitars on stage

like a run through an airport

connecting flights the cotton

candy, elephant ears, snow

cones, all bundled up in diaper

rash, daddies saying stupid

things about polar bears

this is conveyor belt

consumption, a zoo-like

snow globe planet

everything wrong — sun

bear next to black bear

gibbons caged, elephants

mulling around arthritic

polar bears hairless

kids and no-nothings

rushing through like

methed-out contributors to

a game of eating, spending, agnotology

these zoos are anti-places, prisons

of higher spirituality, even geckos

hold more sentient-weight

than selfie-welding families

zoo planet, eco-tours, zip lines

rafting trips behind the dam

the cotton candy and cheeseburgers

the weight of the soul

Homo Sapiens, Gargantuan

Consumo-pithecus, Retail-horrobulis

not one conceptualization, save

for the girl in wheelchair

dystrophy or CP, tears watching

tigers leave her gaze

she wants to stay, commune

but mother pushes her, talks of gift

shop, beat the traffic, dinner at Old Spaghetti

Company, yet paralytic girl wants

hurly-burly of spider monkeys

an hour with fruit bats

away from her own pen

the spokes of her life

similar to chimpanzees

picking scabs, people pointing

laughing, a President of spiritual-ethical disability

guffawing about gimps, cripples, on

National TV, while his make-america-

great people eaters line up for

buffalo burgers and sturgeon soup

the smear of their sweat like seeds

hooking every speck of soil

with invasive ignorance

*****

Paul Kirk Haeder has been a journalist since 1977. He's covered police, environment, planning and zoning, county and city politics, as well as working in true small town/community journalism situations in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Mexico and beyond. He's been a part-time faculty since 1983, and as such has worked in prisons, gang-influenced programs, universities, colleges, alternative high schools, language schools, as a private contractor-writing instructor for US military in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and Washington. A forthcoming book (Dec. 15, 2016), Reimagining Sanity: Voices Beyond the Echo Chamber, looks at 10 years of his writing at Dissident Voice, and before, to bring defiance to the world that is now lobotomizing at a rate never before seen in history. Read his autobiography, weekly chapter installments, at LA Progressive. Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.