Portrait of a Wordsmith Getting Newly Old

Born with half a dozen defects and deformities

But always trying to be a damned perfectionist

Never able to pass any English test in a Chinese high school

But managed to obtain a Canadian PhD in English literature

Growing up in the lowest physical conditions

But having the highest quests for spiritual life

With much fewer needs for money than a true puritan

But working like an unserviced coin-making machine

Deep in love with nature

But prisoned in a big city

A man of few words by nature

But making a living by teaching

Enjoys expressing himself most

But has few readers or listeners

Cherished a young dream about becoming a political leader

But living a self-exiled marginalized life most of the time

Never really cared for by any human

But full of love for other fellow beings

Yuan Changming, nine-time Pushcart and one-time Best of the Net nominee, published monographs on translation before moving out of China. With a Canadian PhD in English, Yuan currently edits Poetry Pacific with Allen Qing Yuan in Vancouver. Credits include Best Canadian Poetry, BestNewPoemsOnline, Threepenny Review and 1289 others across 38 countries.