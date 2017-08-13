Portrait of a Wordsmith Getting Newly Old

Born with half a dozen defects and deformities
But always trying to be a damned perfectionist
Never able to pass any English test in a Chinese high school
But managed to obtain a Canadian PhD in English literature
Growing up in the lowest physical conditions
But having the highest quests for spiritual life
With much fewer needs for money than a true puritan
But working like an unserviced coin-making machine
Deep in love with nature
But prisoned in a big city
A man of few words by nature
But making a living by teaching
Enjoys expressing himself most
But has few readers or listeners
Cherished a young dream about becoming a political leader
But living a self-exiled marginalized life most of the time
Never really cared for by any human
But full of love for other fellow beings