peace, why drag supremacy

And fight for superiority?

Why crush silence

And break thine sheath,

That we remain at war?

You waylay unity

And make skulls your crown

You ambush growth

And arrest development,

Peace, why hate thyself

When you are a gem?

Barefooted, you wander afar

Thirsty, you stand aloof

Hungry, you sink beyond

Lonely, you stray away

Peace, why art thou gone?

Come, peace come

Return, O peace

This earth is broken

This world is bruised,

Come, heal the air

Come, sweep the land

Return, O peace,

Peace! Peace! Be Still!

Ngozi Olivia Osuoha is a Nigerian poet/writer, a graduate of Estate Management with experience in Banking and Broadcasting. Her first longest poem "The Transformation Train" published in Kenya is available on Amazon. She has published over eighty poems in over ten countries Read other articles by Ngozi Olivia.