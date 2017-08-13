peace, why drag supremacy
And fight for superiority?
Why crush silence
And break thine sheath,
That we remain at war?
You waylay unity
And make skulls your crown
You ambush growth
And arrest development,
Peace, why hate thyself
When you are a gem?
Barefooted, you wander afar
Thirsty, you stand aloof
Hungry, you sink beyond
Lonely, you stray away
Peace, why art thou gone?
Come, peace come
Return, O peace
This earth is broken
This world is bruised,
Come, heal the air
Come, sweep the land
Return, O peace,
Peace! Peace! Be Still!