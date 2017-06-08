On Del Monte Beach

The wave has retreated farther, and

Father back, the shell left straddled

On itself, and all its dehydrated memories

It whistles like a night traveler: I have a dream

And I cannot wait to see what lies ahead

As if the content were fully sponged with

Consciousness, ready to evaporate into the sky

Along with the wind, it keeps rolling up ashore

Approaching human footprints, behind itself

The shell left a broken line, almost invisible

Like a trail left by another wave, trying

To accomplish a couplet or a marine stanza

Giving sense to wind:

How it came to be, and be here

Yuan Changming, nine-time Pushcart and one-time Best of the Net nominee, published monographs on translation before moving out of China. With a Canadian PhD in English, Yuan currently edits Poetry Pacific with Allen Qing Yuan in Vancouver. Credits include Best Canadian Poetry, BestNewPoemsOnline, Threepenny Review and 1289 others across 38 countries. Read other articles by Yuan, or visit Yuan's website.