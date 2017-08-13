Oligarchs of the U.S.A.

The power boys are at it like never before.
Speculation and privatization billions
and a fountain full of blood —
weapons a good investment
jobs that we create!
and something for the poor disposables,
a base here
a war there
instability everywhere.
Of two opposing leaders
(their Homeland an unfamiliar echo
from another time, another age)
one is so polite to your face
the other forever weaving to the faster lane.
Tiny parties stand against climate change,
stand up for peace
and civil liberties
including the right to live.