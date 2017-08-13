Oligarchs of the U.S.A.

The power boys are at it like never before.

Speculation and privatization billions

and a fountain full of blood —

weapons a good investment

jobs that we create!

and something for the poor disposables,

a base here

a war there

instability everywhere.

Of two opposing leaders

(their Homeland an unfamiliar echo

from another time, another age)

one is so polite to your face

the other forever weaving to the faster lane.

Tiny parties stand against climate change,

stand up for peace

and civil liberties

including the right to live.

Robert A. Davies is the author of Timber, Moons and Mendelssohn and Bluff Hollow. His poems have appeared recently in Counterpunch, Hollywood Progressive and Windfall. Robert can be reached at rjdavies3@comcast.net. Read other articles by Robert A..