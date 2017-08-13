Nazca Lines

another one left today

a friend only known on an album cover

and by some scratchy music behind his words

and I, here with my hoary beard, grizzled

unkempt, skin dangling off once strong arms

arms that carried my love across a threshold

that lifted toward ancient stars two of my children at a time

and onto a lap that could still be seen three or four

here I remember four decades past

those who left then

was theirs the greater loss or gain

and for who, the ones who were close and cried

time is such a trickster

as children we laughed at her

oh how slow we said she was

she shall never catch up to us

we are so slim and fast and wise

even our lack of coordination, our misfit suits

could not keep us back to be overtaken

ah, but she is tricky, and patient

days and years and wear have done their job

in our heads still we see

the bright morning star rising

the long nights of stars streaking across the purple sky

where shadows never move and young excitement grows

we still see the fresh skin of those fairy tales

each new page read of enlightenment

prose, and poetry, and lyric

new languages and psychedelics

but patient time she moves and always works

til now as another passes away

my breath fails to keep pace with her

she is brutal in her speed

dizzying this old man and confusing the thoughts

all the well, lest my eyes clear and I see

the haggard look of the ones of mine

now bent and staggering, oh still the same

as always just waiting

waiting to see the next epitaph

the orbital obituary that time, ahead now wrote

fly free til then as I am slipping off the pace

and must rest soon, as those others

we will see posted, all the good ones

lost in such a year as this

and people will say that he was taken too soon

Robert Filos is an author of poetry and short stories that combine beauty with humor and wit, (and brutal truth sometimes) while highlighting social and world issues. He was born and raised in The Bronx, and now makes his home in the South Carolina Low-country with his wife and nine children. Read other articles by Robert.