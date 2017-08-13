La guerre sale

Why the Left actually loves the (Global) War on Terror

We fear the night

We praise the day

Watch the beach

Evade the wave

It’s the somewhat rich

that we somewhat adore

It’s the harmless

non-white,

the poor, we deplore.

We issue medals

(oh, how proudly we wave)

camouflaged pop stars

singing their praise

Passing in silence

the villages we razed

Blessing our murderers,

Our leaders depraved

“Don’t call it aggression

Oh, how we hate that expression!”

At the CIA’s dirty wars

we only sneer

so for the CIA’s clean wars

we can revel and cheer.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). Read other articles by T.P..